From the people who brought us the Impossible Burger, there's more coming. Last night in Las Vegas the brand announced their first new launch since the original faux-beef: Welcome Impossible Pork.

Since its launch a few years ago, the Impossible Burger has changed the scene for meat alternatives. Since being added to the menu at Burger King, the Impossible Whopper has actually driven more people to the fast-food chain.

The new launch will hit the restaurant scene first, just as their first products did. And Burger King gets first dibs again, as the first brand to sell the new plant-based sausage as a part of their "Impossible Croissan'wich."

According to the Impossible Foods website, the breakfast sandwich will be available in select restaurants for a limited time. The sandwich isn't vegan, though, stacking the plant-based patty with an egg and cheese. The Associated Press reported that this morning menu option will launch in five cities in the United States, covering around 140 stores.

Comments from Impossible Foods CEO Pat Brown clarify why they've decided to go for pork as their next product, citing the broader global demand for pork, which while not always a staple in the U.S., is more common globally.

While they currently don't sell globally, the brand is reportedly speaking to regulators there about selling their pork product and eventually the original plant-based burger, in the country. "This is a huge opportunity for China in terms of its food security," Brown told the Associated Press.

At the end of last month, Impossible Foods spoke with industry news site SeafoodSource, teasing that they may be taking to the oceans next.

"We do not have additional news to announce on the production of plant-based fish at this time," they said, "but it is absolutely the mission of Impossible Foods to make all meat, fish, and dairy products that consumers love directly from plants as soon as possible."

This latest rollout is a further effort by Impossible Foods to convert more meat eaters to plant-based alternatives, evidenced by its inclusion in a decidedly not vegan sandwich for its rollout. The driving mission of the brand is to continue "making meat using plants so that we never have to use animals again," and it seems this expansion is a part of making that mission more globally applicable.

We've investigated how healthy the Impossible Burger is before (for us and for our planet). And if you're looking for a plant-based burger with maybe a bit more nutritional value, we've got a few favorite recipes for making them yourself.