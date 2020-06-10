Immunity is everything. COVID-19 has caused you to become more aware of your own immune function, but immunity is so much more than just staying healthy during a pandemic. Like the nervous system and the microbiome, immunity connects inside to outside. It's a translator in search of balance. It's also a system of rapid turnover—1 million new white blood cells every 10 seconds—and interventions can really spark change.

My experience in personalized, functional medicine has led me to new ways of thinking about immunity, and in the wake of COVID-19, that work feels even more urgent. By connecting some dots in the scientific literature, I've come to recognize that there's a simple question everyone needs to ask: What kind of immune system have you built for yourself? In other words, what's your immune system personality?