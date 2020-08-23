During uncertain times, keeping our children safe is our top priority. Among changing routines, questions around school and social time, there is one constant that can benefit each child. And that’s a healthy immune system.

Unfortunately, modern life isn’t all that friendly for a robust immune system. Kids miss out on crucial sleep, eat a lot of high-sugar foods, and don’t spend as much time being active as they should. They also experience more stress, and are exposed to more environmental toxins which can interrupt not only immune function, but also a healthy digestive system.

In my experience as an integrative M.D., I've narrowed down key components of a great immune system, along with ways to limit damaging behaviors and stay proactive about kids' health.