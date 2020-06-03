I'm A Facial Rejuvenation Acupuncturist & This Is The Only Supplement I Trust

In Chinese Medicine, we look at aging as a systematic process. Several factors are considered when aging in variables such as lifestyle, constitution, and environment which can translate into deficiency of qi, blood, yin, yang, and Jing. Qi, which is considered our life force, tends to naturally deplete as we age.

From an Eastern medicine perspective, modalities such as acupuncture, guasha, cupping, and Chinese herbs help to combat these issues. From a Western medicine perspective, NR seems to be the new healthy aging answer. And what struck me about mbg’s nr+ is the combination of NR and four supporting ingredients: betaine, rhodiola, astaxanthin, and phytoceramides. All four of these ingredients are found in Chinese Medicine herbs. So this supplement, in my opinion, blends together Eastern and Western pathways towards longevity. That’s exactly what I’m about in my practice.

One supporting ingredient in nr+ is rhodiola, which is a commonly used herb in Chinese Medicine. Some pharmacological actions for rhodiola include helping manage oxidative stress, inflammation, UV damage, and fatigue.* So, it’s no surprise that rhodiola is considered a healthy aging wonder when its effects show up in the dermis.*

Astaxanthin is another that contributes to skin health.* It is considered one of the strongest antioxidants found in nature. It has a high ORAC (Oxygen Radical Absorbance Capacity) value which helps manage oxidative damage caused by free radicals.* Researchers in Japan and China have also found preventative aging effects of astaxanthin by using an accelerated model where mice were subjected to jetlag.* They found that the mice were better equipped to deal with the stress when given the antioxidant, and therefore had fewer signs of aging.* Additional human studies have confirmed it's one of the best antioxidants for helping skin manage photo damage, too.*

Then there’s betaine. Betaine helps cells manage osmotic change and supports Qi in the body.* Betaine is naturally found in large quantities in the Chinese herb Goji Berry (aka Wolfberry). Goji Berries are typically eaten for eye health, improvement of Jing, and are considered to have strong antioxidant properties.* Betaine also can help with absorption of nutrients and helps the body maintain a healthy metabolism.*

And the final topper of support in the nr+ formula which makes it a super supplement is phytoceramides.* Phytoceramides are lipids that keep your skin glowing and smooth, it naturally occurs in common foods such as rice, wheat, and yams. It supports moisture retention in the epidermis layer of the skin.*