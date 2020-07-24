I’m A Holistic Dermatologist & This Is The Skin Supplement I Love

As a holistic dermatologist, first and foremost, I believe that skin care starts from the inside out. Therefore, I’m a big believer in supplements. Sure, it’d be great if we could get all the nutrients we need from our diet, but unfortunately we can’t, and it’s unrealistic to expect us to.

That’s why I rely on supplements for myself, and often recommend them to others. Because I want to stay on top of the latest products and research, I’m always trying new options with new ingredients—testing on myself first to see what works, what doesn’t, and how I can best pair ingredients together.

As part of my supplement routine for this summer, I started mindbodygreen’s nr+. I added it because I was familiar with nicotinamide riboside (NR), as well as it’s additional ingredients like phytoceramides, astaxanthin, and rhodiola.