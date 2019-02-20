Lessons Everyone Should Be Teaching Their Kids About $$

I think there's this common idea that doctors are rolling in money, and I can assure you that's not true! We go to college, which for some, requires loans. We go to medical school, which for me, definitely required loans. Then we do residency, during which we make very little for three to nine years. For 95 percent of physicians, you basically spend your entire young adult life in debt. If you open your own practice, that's a whole new set of loans. So my financial journey has been up and down.

I didn't come from money. I took out loans from med school and was frugal during residency. I started to pay off my loans while I was working, and then I decided to open up a practice, which required another output of money. I'm certainly not complaining. I was never destitute, but it was definitely a struggle.

Sometimes the lows were pretty low; I didn't know how I was going to pay the credit card debt or another bill. Somehow you just get through it, and you're more frugal the next month. I feel like if you're on a journey that you're really passionate about, as long as you're able to pay your basic living expenses, it's worth the money. And I preach this to my patients, too. I try not to dwell on the financial aspects of it.