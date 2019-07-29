IKEA Wants To 'Save Our Sleep' With These New Products For 2020

Today, IKEA revealed an upcoming collection designed for the one-third of Americans who don't catch enough shut-eye every night. The brand's 2020 catalog speaks to the sleep-deprived among us with motorized blackout blinds, ergonomic cooling pillows, and noise-canceling wall decor.

"We know that everyone needs the physical and mental reset great sleep provides to feel our best and live our lives to the fullest—and that's something everyone should be able to afford," Antonella Pucarelli, a commercial manager at IKEA U.S., said in a news release on the new collection—many of its offerings come in at a fraction of the price of where you'd find them elsewhere.

This isn't the first time IKEA has made healthy staples more accessible to the average home dweller. Last year, the company added yoga bags and blocks to its offerings, and it continues to collaborate with Adidas on accessories for at-home workouts. At the same time, the brand is working to make all of its products more durable and sustainable in the long run.

"We know that overconsumption is a problem," Lena Pripp-Kovac, head of sustainability at Inter IKEA Group, said at IKEA's annual Democratic Design Days press event held this spring. "We need to start to think about products in a different way in the home. We're trying to make more from less to make less waste in our production." By 2030, the goal is to make all of its products out of recyclable or recycled materials.

Here's a sampling of some of the eco-friendly, soothing bedroom staples coming down the pipeline next year: