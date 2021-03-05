mindbodygreen

Get A Leg Up On Your Spring Cleaning With These 10 IKEA Products

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
Young woman placing a box of clothes under her bed

Image by IVAN OZEROV / Stocksy

March 5, 2021 — 11:14 AM

Spring cleaning is about more than wiping down windowsills and deep cleaning floors. It's an occasion to check in with your house as a whole and reflect on what's working, what's not working, and where you can clear a little clutter before a new season starts.

But first, you need the right tools. Professional organizers consistently say that the key to keeping a clean, tidy living environment is giving all your belongings a home. Everything from scissors to tape, new paperwork to old electronics, should have their rightful spots.

By this logic, the best way to prep for spring cleaning is to make sure you have the right bins, baskets, and dividers to fit your space and your stuff. No need to go overboard and buy a ton: Organizers agree that five key categories—clear boxes, wood baskets, open bins, paper storage, and trays—can serve most of your storage needs.

In the name of one-stop shopping, we pulled our favorites options from the organizational haven that is IKEA. In each category, you'll find one standard-sized option plus a smaller, more flexible version that's ideal for tighter spaces. They're all affordable, streamlined, and ready for whatever spring cleaning curveballs you throw this year.

1. Clear boxes

Clear boxes are a perfect spot for out-of-season clothes, spare household supplies, childhood keepsakes—basically, anything you don't use every day but still want to be able to see and keep track of.

The small, stackable, GLIS is well-sized to fit in smaller cabinets and shelves, while the larger SAMLA is ideal for under-bed storage.

2. Decorative baskets

Never underestimate the power of a good basket. Open-top ones are great for items that you need more regularly but still don't want to be looking at all the time. Think phone and computer chargers, magazines, or seasonal accessories.

IKEA has been building out their collection of baskets made from bamboo, a durable material that comes withsustainability perks. We're eyeing the circular LUSTIGKURRE, which comes with a turquoise lid that doubles as stylish a stylish tray, for storing smaller items, and the square BULLIG box, made from a commanding bamboo weave, for bulkier stuff.

3. Paper organizers

Step one: Kondo all your paperwork into three categories: Papers that need immediate attention, important files that you need to keep, and joy-sparking papers like old letters or cards. Step two: Set up a zone where you can unload incoming papers in the future until you're ready to sort them.

The magazine-stand style LUSTIGKURRE is a sharp place to store magazines, newspapers, and larger items while the TJENA is perfect for smaller letters and bills.

4. Open heavy-duty bins

For those sticky, leaky things you don't want gunking up your decorative boxes, opt for plastic or wire ones.

The RISATORP wire basket is well-sized for laundry day essentials and your go-to cleaning products, and its fold-down handle means you can store it under the sink and carry to messes as needed. Or, if your storage space is limited, the shallow NOJIG is a great pick.

5. Trays

And finally, for pantry or office items that you want to keep out on display, a tray can keep them organized. IKEA's new bamboo VÅRFINT is a sturdy stunner, as is the more stashable plastic option.

