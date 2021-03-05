Spring cleaning is about more than wiping down windowsills and deep cleaning floors. It's an occasion to check in with your house as a whole and reflect on what's working, what's not working, and where you can clear a little clutter before a new season starts.

But first, you need the right tools. Professional organizers consistently say that the key to keeping a clean, tidy living environment is giving all your belongings a home. Everything from scissors to tape, new paperwork to old electronics, should have their rightful spots.

By this logic, the best way to prep for spring cleaning is to make sure you have the right bins, baskets, and dividers to fit your space and your stuff. No need to go overboard and buy a ton: Organizers agree that five key categories—clear boxes, wood baskets, open bins, paper storage, and trays—can serve most of your storage needs.

In the name of one-stop shopping, we pulled our favorites options from the organizational haven that is IKEA. In each category, you'll find one standard-sized option plus a smaller, more flexible version that's ideal for tighter spaces. They're all affordable, streamlined, and ready for whatever spring cleaning curveballs you throw this year.