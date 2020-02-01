IKEA has your 2020 spring cleaning in mind with their latest launch, a collection of cleaning and organizing tools and accessories. The line, known as BORSTAD, dropped online and in-stores today as a limited edition collection.

According to a press release from the brand, "This consciously-designed collection features everything needed to get your house in order...made from natural materials such as hardwood, cedar, metal, rattan and canvas."

Many of the items in the collection are inspired by the ways things used to be done, and to extend the lives of the things we already own—they mention a few times that "caring for your things is a good way to care for the planet."

Here's some of the organization & cleaning tools you can now get at Ikea: