I Stayed In The IKEA Hotel & It Made Me Want To Streamline My Entire Life

Only the real superfans of IKEA will recognize Älmhult, Sweden, as the furniture giant's humble hometown. The site of the first IKEA store, built by founder Ingvar Kamprad in 1958, is a sleepy Swedish hamlet that's hours from the nearest major airport and home to just over 10,000 people. Its attractions include—you guessed it—an IKEA store, an IKEA Museum chronicling the brand's history, and an IKEA Hotell that gives shoppers a place to crash after all those Swedish meatballs.

"When the first IKEA store opened in Älmhult 1958, we found that customers would travel long distances to be able to shop for modern and affordable furniture," Kicki Rundbäck, who was a design manager and project leader for the hotel's 2012 redesign, said of its initial conception. "That was why the original IKEA motel opened in 1964, where guests could recharge…and sleep over if the drive home was long." These days, it features 250 rooms of various shapes and sizes that start at $53/night.

I wasn't sure what to expect of the hotel when I stayed there last month during IKEA's annual press conference, Democratic Design Days (to be honest, I'd had no idea it existed until pretty recently), but from the second I walked into the lobby, I was a convert to its decidedly minimalist approach to hospitality. Here are some of its clever design features that I'm hoping to implement in my life back home.