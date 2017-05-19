mindbodygreen

Close banner
Spirituality

The Spring IKEA Products We're Loving (Plus, The Perfect One For Your Zodiac Sign)

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
May 19, 2017

Was there ever a more magical land than IKEA? I mean, where else can you test out an ultramodern kitchen, nestle in a cottage-inspired living room, walk through a maze of lighting and art, and eat some delicious (albeit not mbg-approved) meatballs, all in one go?

And I'm not the only one who thinks the Swedish megastore is the stuff of dreams. In 2016, 783 million visitors popped into IKEA's nearly 400 locations nationwide, and sales reached $37.6 billion. While these numbers are a little off-putting from a green editor perspective (think about the emissions it takes to source, construct, and distribute all of this material), some of the company's sustainable initiatives are worth noting. Over the years, stores have pulled PVCs and optimal brighteners off shelves for human health concerns and swapped incandescent bulbs with more energy-efficient ones. By 2020, they hope to produce as much renewable energy as they consume in operations.

And with its new, limited edition collections, the brand is rolling out durable products that speak to this green commitment by utilizing more natural materials and handmade, small-batch techniques. Here's a peek into a few that we're extra jazzed about, plus a fun little guide on how to decide which one is right for you based on—what else?—your astrology.

JASSA

This funky, earthy line feels like it was handcrafted in a faraway land—because it was. The entire collection was made by hand, and every piece from the sea-grass mats to bamboo lampshades showcases a range of natural materials. We can see any boho goddess serving up some fermented goodies on its color-splattered plates and letting its bamboo wind chimes sing in the fresh air.

Top picks: hand-painted serving plate ($12.99), bamboo wind chime ($6.99)

Perfect for: Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn)

Article continues below

AVSIKTLIG

This mouthful of a line (fun fact: the IKEA naming process is actually based on a complex system of rules) is bold and unapologetic, with bright textiles and geometric prints that are fresh out of an Art Deco gallery. Top picks in this dreamy collection include the leaf-patterned mug and black-and-white woven rug.

Top picks: leaf mug ($2.25), woven rug ($105)

Perfect for: Air signs (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius)

STOCKHOLM

You know those pieces of furniture that feel too pristine and jagged to snuggle up on? This collection is the total opposite. It was created to encourage people to slow down, get cozy, and live a little more mindfully. It's inspired by the great outdoors and the serenity that it inspires. "I hope that my patterns can help create the same harmony in a home that closeness to nature gives," says Hanna Dalrot, one of the designers behind the line. The handblown glass carafes and sleek, inviting armchairs are officially on our wish list.

Top picks: glass carafe ($9.99), cushion set armchair ($100)

Perfect for: Water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces)

Article continues below

PS 2017

This line, inspired by artists, is perfect for the maximalist who refuses to follow trends. It's a funky, futuristic assortment of everything from cactus-esque candleholders to neon-pink sleeping bags. We dare you to go for the stackable storage table and intricate pendant lamp.

Top picks: multicolor storage table ($99), pendant lamp ($149)

Perfect for: Fire signs (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius)

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

The AstroTwins
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
Spirituality

Ayurveda In 2020: Why This 5,000-Year-Old Practice Is Still As Relevant As Ever

Julia Guerra
Ayurveda In 2020: Why This 5,000-Year-Old Practice Is Still As Relevant As Ever
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Beauty

We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion

Alexandra Engler
We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion
Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"
Functional Food

25 Fiber-Rich Foods To Eat Because You Probably Don't Get Enough

Abby Moore
25 Fiber-Rich Foods To Eat Because You Probably Don't Get Enough
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Food Trends

9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals

Laura Lea Bryant
9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

Melissa Hartwig Urban
How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19
Recipes

Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter
Functional Food

This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs
Functional Food

The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat

Abby Moore
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
Beauty

You've Heard Of Micellar Water Before, But Do You Know What It is?

Alexandra Engler
You've Heard Of Micellar Water Before, But Do You Know What It is?
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/ikea-for-spring-according-to-zodiac

Your article and new folder have been saved!