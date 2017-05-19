The Spring IKEA Products We're Loving (Plus, The Perfect One For Your Zodiac Sign)
Was there ever a more magical land than IKEA? I mean, where else can you test out an ultramodern kitchen, nestle in a cottage-inspired living room, walk through a maze of lighting and art, and eat some delicious (albeit not mbg-approved) meatballs, all in one go?
And I'm not the only one who thinks the Swedish megastore is the stuff of dreams. In 2016, 783 million visitors popped into IKEA's nearly 400 locations nationwide, and sales reached $37.6 billion. While these numbers are a little off-putting from a green editor perspective (think about the emissions it takes to source, construct, and distribute all of this material), some of the company's sustainable initiatives are worth noting. Over the years, stores have pulled PVCs and optimal brighteners off shelves for human health concerns and swapped incandescent bulbs with more energy-efficient ones. By 2020, they hope to produce as much renewable energy as they consume in operations.
And with its new, limited edition collections, the brand is rolling out durable products that speak to this green commitment by utilizing more natural materials and handmade, small-batch techniques. Here's a peek into a few that we're extra jazzed about, plus a fun little guide on how to decide which one is right for you based on—what else?—your astrology.
JASSA
This funky, earthy line feels like it was handcrafted in a faraway land—because it was. The entire collection was made by hand, and every piece from the sea-grass mats to bamboo lampshades showcases a range of natural materials. We can see any boho goddess serving up some fermented goodies on its color-splattered plates and letting its bamboo wind chimes sing in the fresh air.
Top picks: hand-painted serving plate ($12.99), bamboo wind chime ($6.99)
Perfect for: Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn)
AVSIKTLIG
This mouthful of a line (fun fact: the IKEA naming process is actually based on a complex system of rules) is bold and unapologetic, with bright textiles and geometric prints that are fresh out of an Art Deco gallery. Top picks in this dreamy collection include the leaf-patterned mug and black-and-white woven rug.
Top picks: leaf mug ($2.25), woven rug ($105)
Perfect for: Air signs (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius)
STOCKHOLM
You know those pieces of furniture that feel too pristine and jagged to snuggle up on? This collection is the total opposite. It was created to encourage people to slow down, get cozy, and live a little more mindfully. It's inspired by the great outdoors and the serenity that it inspires. "I hope that my patterns can help create the same harmony in a home that closeness to nature gives," says Hanna Dalrot, one of the designers behind the line. The handblown glass carafes and sleek, inviting armchairs are officially on our wish list.
Top picks: glass carafe ($9.99), cushion set armchair ($100)
Perfect for: Water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces)
PS 2017
This line, inspired by artists, is perfect for the maximalist who refuses to follow trends. It's a funky, futuristic assortment of everything from cactus-esque candleholders to neon-pink sleeping bags. We dare you to go for the stackable storage table and intricate pendant lamp.
Top picks: multicolor storage table ($99), pendant lamp ($149)
Perfect for: Fire signs (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius)
