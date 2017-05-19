The Spring IKEA Products We're Loving (Plus, The Perfect One For Your Zodiac Sign)

Was there ever a more magical land than IKEA? I mean, where else can you test out an ultramodern kitchen, nestle in a cottage-inspired living room, walk through a maze of lighting and art, and eat some delicious (albeit not mbg-approved) meatballs, all in one go?

And I'm not the only one who thinks the Swedish megastore is the stuff of dreams. In 2016, 783 million visitors popped into IKEA's nearly 400 locations nationwide, and sales reached $37.6 billion. While these numbers are a little off-putting from a green editor perspective (think about the emissions it takes to source, construct, and distribute all of this material), some of the company's sustainable initiatives are worth noting. Over the years, stores have pulled PVCs and optimal brighteners off shelves for human health concerns and swapped incandescent bulbs with more energy-efficient ones. By 2020, they hope to produce as much renewable energy as they consume in operations.

And with its new, limited edition collections, the brand is rolling out durable products that speak to this green commitment by utilizing more natural materials and handmade, small-batch techniques. Here's a peek into a few that we're extra jazzed about, plus a fun little guide on how to decide which one is right for you based on—what else?—your astrology.