I Tried Lululemon's Revolutionary New Bra. Here's Why I'm Never Taking It Off

While I go crazy for athleisure trends, especially when they promise to improve my performance and make my life more comfortable, I've never been one to put much thought into a sports bra. My bra size is a whopping 34A, so other than not wearing my Calvin Klein cotton bralette on runs (those are strictly yoga-only), I don't have many rules or requirements when it comes to sports bras.

When Lululemon told me they were rolling out their innovative Enlite sports bra, I didn't think much of it. I was skeptical of the clasp in the back, which seemed like it would add an element of discomfort to my savasanas, and frankly I thought it looked a little too high-tech for my simple sports-bra lifestyle. But I have to admit, I was intrigued.

"This particular project started by needing to get to the heart of how women want to feel in their sports bra," Lululemon innovation product manager Alexander Plante told me. "Through our research, we learned that most women feel they have to compromise on comfort, performance, or aesthetics when it comes to this category. In developing the Enlite Bra, we challenged the traditional belief that reducing breast movement is what provides women comfort and high performance."

In other words, this bra is all about embracing breast movement rather than restricting it. It was an interesting concept, so I decided to test it out in two different scenarios: on a run and at yoga.