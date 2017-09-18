I Tried Cleansing My Lymph Nodes For A Month: Here's What Happened

Four or five years ago, dry brushing cropped up as a natural beauty supertrend touting several benefits: accelerated skin cell turnover, increased circulation, improved skin texture, weight loss, de-bloating, fat redistribution, and perhaps most importantly, it's a way to actually help your body cleanse lymph. You don't need to tell me twice! I was convinced it'd be a part of my routine forever—it almost sounded too good to be true.

And it was, to an extent. The actual brushing was invigorating, but I didn't feel the other benefits. Pondering this in the context of a recent yoga training where ayurveda was being discussed, I concluded it was due to my lack of consistency. So I decided to try an experiment (shocker): I dry brushed every single day for a full 30 days. After seeing what my muslin cloth could do to smooth my complexion, dry brushing on the daily must be nothing short of a miracle skin fix.

As with any real-life experiment, there were a few caveats. I didn't have my dry brush available when traveling or showering at the gym, so in those situations I used the bristliest towel I could find or a hairbrush. I tried to remember to brush before showering because I hear that's better, but I'm not perfect. It happened post-shower on a handful of days.