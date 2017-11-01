The idea of shifting my yoga practice to upside down, quite literally, was daunting. When was the last time I had my head below my butt? Probably as a kid hanging from tree branches with my brother. I wondered what I was getting myself into, and if I was in over my head.

After adjusting the height of the silk swings, the first exercise was learning how to "mount" your swing. We watched the teacher, and it looked simple enough: hold both sides of the silk and jump back into a seated position on the swing. On the count of three, we jumped back to sit, swinging a lot at first, feeling a bit dizzy, then finally stabilizing. The first lesson I learned was that aerial yoga is all about controlling your movements. In order to do this, you use stabilizers in your core you don't normally engage with during the day, which is one way this kind of free movement helps to support and release the spine.