On March 9, my husband Jesse and I were invited to a Purim holiday party in New York City. It was right when things were starting to be cancelled, but not everything. We went back and forth about whether we should go but ultimately we decided to attend. On March 10, my husband started feeling sick. We later learned that many others who attended the same party also came down with symptoms.

For my husband, it was like a bad flu where he just was achy and exhausted. He also lost his sense of smell, and taste by extension.

On March 12, I started having the same symptoms—but they were much milder. It started out with some muscle soreness, but I just felt like I needed a massage. Then the next day, I started feeling tired, and eventually the fevers came. The thing with those fevers was they were intermittent, so I'd be doing fine and then all the sudden I had a fever.

My husband’s symptoms continued to progress until one day he started feeling short of breath. With little knowledge in the U.S. about how to treat these symptoms, we looked towards research in Italy and China on which medications were proving efficacious for COVID-19. Based on preliminary studies in Europe, our doctor recommended hydroxychloroquine and an antibiotic, which seemed to ameliorate my husband’s shortness of breath, but not completely. On Friday, March 13th, we went to the emergency room to get a coronavirus test. They tested my husband and myself but said the results wouldn't be ready for a few days (my test would not be back for two weeks). My husband also got a chest x-ray and was sent home after it came back clear.

His breathing was still labored a few days later. So we went back to the emergency room and got him a repeat chest x-ray. This time it showed the beginning signs of COVID pneumonia, so he was admitted to Mount Sinai hospital on March 16th—about one week before the peak of coronavirus cases in Manhattan. Looking back, we were so lucky to get him to the hospital early. Jesse was able to have his own room on the internal medicine floor and had plenty of doctors available to him. He was put on oxygen (via a nasal cannula and not a ventilator) and continued to receive hydroxychloroquine and antibiotics. The worst of the symptoms were the terrible fever spikes and what felt like “aching bones,” the combination of which made it almost impossible for him to sleep. I wasn't able to be with him or even drop anything off for him in the hospital because of the newly instated COVID-19 restrictions, but we stayed in communication on FaceTime throughout the day.

Meanwhile, I'm at home feeling sick too. I basically had an attenuated version of Jesse’s symptoms, with the exception of shortness of breath, which I did not experience. My highest fever spike went up to 101 and the predominant symptom I experienced was fatigue. That all being said, my COVID-19 felt like a bad flu and I still had enough energy to see my patients—many of whom were on the frontlines and/or going through their own hardships—using Telehealth. It was such an overwhelming and crazy time.