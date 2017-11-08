I Finally Lost 100+ Pounds By Trusting Myself. Here’s What I Wish Everyone Knew

Don’t want to do core that day? No worries. Were you supposed to do arms but your legs feel the need for a burn instead? Aye, OK. Feeling overwhelmed by all the stress you’ve been putting your body through and need to take an active recovery day to get your butt in gear for tomorrow? Do it.

Training for yourself, and by yourself, means you won’t have the accountability of a training partner. If you know yourself, you know the amount of slack you can give yourself. Knowing yourself and how much slack to give (if any) is incredibly valuable information. Accountability is like a muscle, too: It only works when you practice it.

Having trained with teams for a decade, I had the benefit of knowing and understanding my body in a way others who are just starting may not. Of course, if you crave the accountability of a trainer or workout partner—go for it. But leave room to hold yourself accountable and see it through. You’ll learn so much and build confidence and trust in yourself.