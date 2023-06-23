Do you want fuller, more supple lips? Since you’ve found yourself on this article, I’m going to assume you do. There are a few routes to take in the pursuit of a voluminous pout. The most buzzy is filler, where derms inject hyaluronic acid into the lip area creating a semi-permanent fuller pout. But not everyone wants to (or has access to) that route, and instead rely on at-home options such as topical products.

Lip plumping products typically fall into one of two categories—those that use hyaluronic acid and humectants, and those that rely on boosting circulation in the area. So which type is more effective, better for your skin, and ultimately, worth your money? That’s what we’re here to discuss.