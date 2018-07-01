This Integrative Neurologist Hugs Her Patients (And There's A Science-Backed Reason Why)

Studies have demonstrated that human touch has incredible qualities to calm the nervous system, steady the mind, decrease the heart rate, and lower the respiratory rate. It is even thought to improve our immune function as well as induce the release of important neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine. The biologic and physiologic effects of human touch can be so profound that many integrative physicians include "therapeutic touch" or "healing touch" as part of their care for patients. The physiologic changes that accompany the human touch are thought to be related to an exchange of energy in the form of electrons.

I certainly do, as I have been known to hug my patients, usually in the middle or at the end of the appointment. I might place a hand on their shoulder or hand when I deliver difficult news or even during a follow-up when symptoms are progressing. I hug their family members to thank them as they are the support for my patients but also need support themselves. Many of them are surprised and perhaps a little taken aback that their neurologist is hugging them, but they soon get used to it.

Hugging helps to develop closeness, trust, and foster a sense of mutual understanding and caring that is vital in a doctor-patient relationship; it gives us a personal doctor-patient moment.The act of hugging also releases oxytocin stored in the pituitary gland, which is often affectionately referred to as the "love hormone" because it helps us bond with our newborns. That feeling of love, familiarity, and fellowship is why we have the instinct to hug our children, our parents, and our friends. Knowing this, it's no surprise that newborns who are not held regularly often have difficulty with growth and development.