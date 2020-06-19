mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty

Breaking Out Around Your Eyebrows? You Might Have Your Mask To Blame

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Breaking out around your eyebrows? Consider swapping your brow gel

Image by PeopleImages / iStock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 19, 2020 — 0:06 AM

As you may know by now, you can experience breakouts in the unlikeliest of places. The ears? Yep. The scalp? You bet. After all, anywhere you have sebaceous glands (aka pores) has the ability to clog up with oil and debris. So it only makes sense you could experience some acne along your eyebrows. That doesn’t make those pesky pimples any less annoying, but just know that it happens from time to time.

But if you're noticing more of those blemishes popping up right now, the reason might be a little more—shall we say—pandemic-focused. According to board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD, you may have your face mask to blame. 

How can your mask cause eyebrow breakouts?

You’re probably thinking: Wait, shouldn’t my mask cause breakouts around my mouth, nose, or chin? And it very well may (a clever little thing dubbed “maskne”), but according to Ciraldo, wearing a mask can actually cause some sweat to collect around the eye area. Why? "Because our breath travels up,” She explains. When that happens, “more heat and moisture can collect there and can lead to clogged pores.”

Think about it: When you’re wearing your mask, you likely feel your face heating up. That extra heat might just be due to the fact that you have a cloth covering over your face during summer, sure, but the heat of your breath is also a factor. And where else can your breath go but through the smaller openings up top?

Advertisement

What should you do?

First thing’s first: Make sure you’re thoroughly cleansing your face each day. Even if you aren’t wearing makeup, it’s a nonnegotiable; you still have dirt, oil, and residue from past skin care products building up on your skin—even around the eyebrow area. Especially if you’re one to swipe on some brow gel before a morning meeting, you’ll want to take extra caution to cleanse all that residue. “You can absolutely clog the pores around that area, so you should make sure to cleanse the makeup around your eyebrows thoroughly each day before bed,” celebrity makeup artist AJ Crimson tells mbg. 

On a similar note, you might want to switch out your brow products, especially while you’re more prone to some summer sweat. Brow gels tend to have occlusive properties, which is great for keeping your brows fluffy and in place. But those properties could be doing more harm than good while you sweat—those waxy gels have the potential to block your pores and break you out. So if you're partial to products with a wax base, Crimson suggests switching to a powder-based product or pencil for the time being. See if it helps, and consider it switching up your summer look. 

The takeaway. 

Unfortunately, the concept of "maskne" seems to reach more places than the actual surface area of the mask itself. Of course, the breakouts and skin irritation from wearing your mask are not an excuse to skip wearing one, especially as some states start to ease-up on lockdown restrictions. Just consider them a sign you should take extra care with your skin routine, swap out your brow products, or simply ditch the makeup altogether.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan and has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Beauty

How To Get "Honey Skin": A 6-Step Guide For A Poreless, Natural Glow

Jamie Schneider
How To Get "Honey Skin": A 6-Step Guide For A Poreless, Natural Glow
Beauty

The Unsung Hero For A Baby-Smooth Pout: Try An Overnight Lip Mask

Jamie Schneider
The Unsung Hero For A Baby-Smooth Pout: Try An Overnight Lip Mask
$179.99 $143.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Integrative Health

3 Research-Backed Ways To Support Your Gut Microbiome Today

Stephanie Eckelkamp
3 Research-Backed Ways To Support Your Gut Microbiome Today
Spirituality

Sunday's Rare Solar Eclipse Will Paint A "Ring Of Fire" In The Sky

Emma Loewe
Sunday's Rare Solar Eclipse Will Paint A "Ring Of Fire" In The Sky
Integrative Health

Coughing More Than Once May Make Face Masks Less Effective, Study Says

Abby Moore
Coughing More Than Once May Make Face Masks Less Effective, Study Says
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Mental Health

A Neuropsychiatrist Warns Of A ‘Tsunami Of Mental Health Issues’ Amid COVID-19

Daniel Amen, M.D.
A Neuropsychiatrist Warns Of A ‘Tsunami Of Mental Health Issues’ Amid COVID-19
Outdoors

New Study Finds Too Much Sun May Impact Concentration & Productivity

Abby Moore
New Study Finds Too Much Sun May Impact Concentration & Productivity
Recipes

Your Dad Won't Believe This Chocolate Pudding Is Made With Avocados

Eliza Sullivan
Your Dad Won't Believe This Chocolate Pudding Is Made With Avocados
Change-Makers

10 Meaningful Ways Anyone Can Honor Juneteenth This Year

Eliza Sullivan
10 Meaningful Ways Anyone Can Honor Juneteenth This Year
Personal Growth

Cultural Humility: The Practice You May Not Be Doing But Should Be

Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN.
Cultural Humility: The Practice You May Not Be Doing But Should Be
Integrative Health

How Much Turmeric To Have Daily + A Supplement To Help You Get Enough

Abby Moore
How Much Turmeric To Have Daily + A Supplement To Help You Get Enough
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-your-mask-can-cause-eyebrow-breakouts-what-to-do

Your article and new folder have been saved!