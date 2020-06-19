Breaking Out Around Your Eyebrows? You Might Have Your Mask To Blame

First thing’s first: Make sure you’re thoroughly cleansing your face each day. Even if you aren’t wearing makeup, it’s a nonnegotiable; you still have dirt, oil, and residue from past skin care products building up on your skin—even around the eyebrow area. Especially if you’re one to swipe on some brow gel before a morning meeting, you’ll want to take extra caution to cleanse all that residue. “You can absolutely clog the pores around that area, so you should make sure to cleanse the makeup around your eyebrows thoroughly each day before bed,” celebrity makeup artist AJ Crimson tells mbg.

On a similar note, you might want to switch out your brow products, especially while you’re more prone to some summer sweat. Brow gels tend to have occlusive properties, which is great for keeping your brows fluffy and in place. But those properties could be doing more harm than good while you sweat—those waxy gels have the potential to block your pores and break you out. So if you're partial to products with a wax base, Crimson suggests switching to a powder-based product or pencil for the time being. See if it helps, and consider it switching up your summer look.