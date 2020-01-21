Here's how they found out: Researchers looked at fitness tracker data from 200,000 users in California, Texas, New York, Illinois, and Pennsylvania. All participants were tracked for a period of at least 60 days when they were wearing their devices, and data was collected over a period of two years. The measures of heart rates and sleeping patterns were then compared with each state's weekly estimates of influenza-like illness rates from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Results showed a correlation between abnormal data, such as irregular sleeping patterns or elevated heart rates, a rise in flu outbreak in each state where the study took place. The study discovered that the data from fitness trackers was actually able to predict these outbreaks faster than the CDC's prediction method.

The flu is a serious virus that affects millions of people each year, and identifying outbreaks as soon as possible is essential to minimize the damage. Head researcher Jennifer Radin, Ph.D., says, "Responding more quickly to influenza outbreaks can prevent further spread and infection, and we were curious to see if sensor data could improve real-time surveillance."