Everything has shifted for us completely overnight. Since the crisis hit, we've pivoted Rhodora and June into wine retail shops, Rucola is now offering delivery, and Purslane has gone from catering weddings to providing delivery and will soon be sending weekly meals and groceries to people's homes. We've gone from serving people together in our spaces to serving people separately in theirs.

A big fear is that this crisis will drive independent restaurants out of NYC and they will be replaced with larger chains that are equipped with more upfront capital to withstand high rents and tough times. It's entirely possible New York could lose the independent restaurants that are the life force of our city. No one knows yet what will happen to small businesses everywhere, but the support of our community will greatly help us all move forward. For anyone looking for a way to support us right now, the best thing to do is to engage and show your favorite restaurants your love, whether that's by ordering delivery, buying gift cards and merch, or donating to employee relief funds if you're in a position to do so.

—Henry Rich, owner of The Oberon Group (Rhodora, June, Rucola, Purslane) in NYC