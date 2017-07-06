7 Ways Yoga Teacher Training Changed My Life

Nearly two years ago I wrote my first mindbodygreen piece. Thank you mbg and all your readers! Because of each of you, my humble story literally traveled around the world and connected me to the one and only Elena Brower. When her friend Bozhana (all the way from Bulgaria!), encouraged Elena to read my piece, she shared with me the gifts of her work in meditation, yoga, and friendship. Over the past 21 months, Elena has connected me to opportunities and individuals who have been vital to my personal development and cultivation of my own yogic journey.

I am now a 200-hour certified yoga teacher. This dream would have been out of reach if it weren't for another of Elena Brower and one of Elena's friends, the angel Stacy (on the West Coast). Her investment, coupled with a scholarship from the school, Prairie Yoga, covered the cost of my training. Women from around the world came together to create a miracle in my life.

Here are 7 ways this miracle of yoga and yoga teacher training changed my life.