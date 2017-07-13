The Two Phrases That Helped Me Heal From A Debilitating Injury

"Jump into a handstand, yogis—just kick!"

"Fly forward to the arm balance, if you know how."

"Add 10 more pounds of weight to the lift to increase your strength."

"Keep pushing—you can go a little faster and do better."

We've all heard one or maybe all of these phrases at some point. Whether it's a yoga studio, fitness facility, running trail, or baseball field, we've all been encouraged to push the limits. And sometimes, curiosity gets the best of us—and that can be a good thing. Curiosity is what keeps us motivated and helps us get to the next level.

But I’m proposing we introduce a new idea: "Listen to your body." It’s one of the best ideas I’ve learned from my yoga practice, and I've started to apply it to all areas of physical activity these days. Sure, I’m a yoga teacher, health coach, and former athlete. I’m "designed" to know and share this, right? Wrong.