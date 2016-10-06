I Had Panic Attacks Every Single Day — Then I Tried Yoga

I was a senior in college, and when the symptoms first came on, I thought I was dying. I couldn't see anything, I thought I was going to pass out, and my heart rate was out of control. I was an RA at the time, and I was responsible for all these people on my floor. I didn't know what to do because I couldn't breathe, so I called an ambulance, and one of the other RAs came by and asked if I was OK. I told him I wasn't, so he stayed with me until the ambulance came.

Once they got there, they said they weren't really sure what was going on. They thought I seemed OK, and they brought me to the ER and ran all these tests, and they still had no idea what it was—but they mentioned something about anxiety.

So I went to the doctor and said, "I think I just had an anxiety attack; what can I do?" So they handed me Klonopin, which is a sedative. And I was like "OK, I'm in my senior year of college. The reason this is happening is because I'm trying to do a ton of things; I can't take a sedative.”