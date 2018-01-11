Winter Majorly Affects Your Hormones, But THIS Food Brings Them Back Into Balance

The key to preserving and nourishing healthy hormones from a Chinese medicine perspective is striving for yin-yang balance by focusing on the right diet, digestive health, and strategies that promote stress management.

During this cold time of year, there are many winter foods that are naturally abundant and available to incorporate to heal and harmonize your hormones the TCM way. The goal during this cold time of year is to eat warming, healthy foods that nourish—soups and stews are perfect and can be made with naturally abundant produce including root vegetables, winter squashes, winter greens, carrots, cabbage, mushrooms, potatoes, apples, and pears. I especially love to eat sweet potatoes in the winter. They are packed with natural hormone-balancing nutrients including vitamins A and C, potassium, and manganese. I usually roast up a bunch ahead of time and then make this fast, hearty, and rich winter soup: