You will make multiple decisions regarding value, condition, appearance, and performance. If you delay or fail to judge each piece, then you will have made your task much more difficult.

Bowls are a good example. They can come from several places, but oftentimes there will be a stack of different bowls needing to be washed. Some may be holdovers from making the dessert or the salad, soaking the vegetables, or mixing the pasta.

When you see four or five bowls of all shapes, sizes, colors, and uses waiting to be cleaned, you must judge them, rank them, and get them ready anew or get them out. Dish towels know perfectly well how to handle freshly washed bowls. Or you can set the bowls to dry, but not to wash, in the dishwasher. I never want the bowls washed in the machine; they take up too much room. As well, I typically need one of them before the dishwashing cycle is finished.

The plastic bowl for the salad spinner is an interesting character. It has a plastic strainer insert that is best cleaned immediately, before the greens can dry on its surface. If the salad spinner should show up with your dishes, it can, in a way, be helpful. It is not built for the longer-term rigor of dishwashing but in certain cases, it can be a very good soap bowl.

Clear the sink. Clean the strainer, rinse it, and get it put away. Rinse the plastic bowl well, then fill it slowly with soap and hot water. It can now be your main center for the rest of the dishes. And it can always use a good scrubbing.