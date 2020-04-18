At least four states in the US, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland have now ordered residents to wear face masks when in public. While it’s not enforced in the remaining 46 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highly recommends wearing face coverings in public. Wearing them is one thing, but how do you know if you're wearing them correctly?

To get some answers, mindbodygreen sought out the appropriate times to wear face masks, how to put them on, and remove them safely. The recommendations from public health organizations is crucial right now to help ensure our face masks are actually effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19.