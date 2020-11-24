Generally speaking, wool is actually fairly low maintenance because it doesn't need to be washed often. "Wool is naturally odor-releasing and antimicrobial," April Rodgers, with wool company Pendleton, tells mbg. To give it a spruce between washes, going over your wool with a lint brush and letting it air out between wears is plenty.

Dry cleaning is the most common way to give wool a deeper clean, and Rodgers suggests doing that once a season.

A number of brands now offer garments that can be hand-washed or machine washed. If that's the case with your wool, here are some top tips for doing so. As always, check your garment's care tag to make sure there are no specific instructions on there you're missing.