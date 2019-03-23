3 Ways To Use Topical CBD To Solve Your Change-Of-Season Woes

I've said it before and I'll say it again: This time of year can be hard on your body. We tend to be more vulnerable to the common cold and flu when the weather is changing. The good news is that a relaxing bath at the end of the day is a great way to give your body a little extra TLC, reduce stress, and increase your chances of getting a restorative night's sleep.

You can do this with an old-fashioned Epsom salt bath, but you can also take things to the next level by adding a CBD-infused bath salt or bath bomb, like these Vertly Hemp CBD Infused Bath Salts ($28) or Mary's Nutritionals Calm Bomb ($12) or Kush Queen Relieve CBD Bath Bomb ($13). Want a final expert hack? Add a few drops of eucalyptus oil (diluted in a tablespoon of carrier oil such as coconut oil or jojoba oil) to help open up the sinus passages. You'll be breathing easier before you know it!

When it comes to finding great CBD products, a word of caution. Not all hemp-based products are created equal. In fact, according to Christopher Gavigan, founder and CEO of prima, a company dedicated to increasing transparency and consumer education when it comes to hemp, "The fragility of the hemp and CBD marketplace is really big right now. The gap between consumer education and how to easily identify true quality is vast." This means that as consumers, we should be asking questions like Who's behind the brand? What capabilities, experience, and intentions do they have? Do they bring rigor to testing protocols? Is there full and complete testing transparency from verified labs? Are they testing for purity, potency, and meeting label claims? What about pollutants like glyphosate, pesticides, and heavy metals?

At the end of the day, with CBD and supplements in general, the responsibility falls on us, the consumers, to make sure we're buying from a company that's going above and beyond and really has our health in mind.