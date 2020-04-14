Music fills your home in more ways than one. It's not just sound; it also sets a mood or tells a story. It can relax or energize, get a party started, or help you wind a night down. It's deeply personal but also a shared experience. So how do you choose the music for the moment? Most of us have our defaults—jazzy tunes for getting dinner ready, a mix of soul and funk for cocktails with friends, or Top 40 to sing along to while straightening up.

I add songs that I hear when I'm out and about or in the car to playlists and ask friends for recommendations to find something new. Beyond the music you select and play, the way you listen to it can run the gamut from shuffling your playlist to playing an old-school record collection. Each might be right for a different time and place in your home: