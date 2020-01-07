Love it or hate it, Classic Blue—a deep, rich tone similar to an indigo—is the color of 2020. The hue is more subdued than the Living Corals and Ultra Violets of years past, signaling that understated design might be poised for a comeback. "This enduring blue hue highlights our desire for a dependable and stable foundation on which to build as we cross the threshold into a new era," Pantone explains of the pick.

This choice makes sense given the overwhelm and burnout a lot of us are also carrying into this decade. As mbg forecast in our 2020 wellness trends, pure uninterrupted downtime could become more sacred than ever in the new year. Our desire for ease and simplicity seems to be carrying into our home décor choices too, and Alessandra Wood, Ph.D., a design historian and VP of style at online interior design service Modsy, says it's pushing us toward more muted, relaxed color palettes.

According to Modsy's most recent State of the Home trend report, "neutrals (78%) and blues (61%) are color palettes on the rise, likely reminding consumers of the sky and ocean, giving off super-soothing vibes to any space. At the same time, vibrant and aggressive colors decreased in popularity this year, likely due to the tumultuous news cycle, leaving neons as the least popular color."

Here are some of Wood's favorite ideas for using the color of the year to promote the relaxation we're all after, in your bedroom and beyond.