 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
The Surprising Product That Can Fluff Brows & Keep Them Full Over Time

The Surprising Product That Can Fluff Brows & Keep Them Full Over Time

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Young Woman with Glowing Skin and Full Eyebrows

Image by CoffeeAndMilk / iStock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
March 31, 2022 — 11:13 AM

Achieving feathery, defined brows is no effortless task. You want just enough hold to keep the strands in place without making them feel stiff or crunchy; you want them to appear full without looking like they're painted on. It's a delicate dance, and the product you choose can easily tip the scales. 

To soften the wisps of hair and shape them to your liking, many beauty fans opt for brow gels, pomades, or even soap to slick the strands upward. But did you know you can also use lip balm for a brushed-up look? Assuming you have the right texture and formula, of course. 

Ahead, a brow expert shares how to fashion your fluffiest brows yet. 

Lip balm on brows: Does it work?

In a pinch, brow expert Joey Healy considers lip balm a great substitute for brow gel. "The reason this works is because it has waxes in it that can hold your hair in place," he says. "The nice thing about these is that they aren't hard like hair wax; they're a little softer, so they can be easily washed off and dissolved without damaging the hair." Think of the waxes you might find in a brow pencil or pomade—gentle enough to keep the wispy hairs intact yet effective enough to give the style some staying power. 

Of course, you don't want to slick the brows with just any lip balm—Healy has a few criteria.

First up: You want to choose a balm in stick form. I love a good pot or tube of lip balm, don't get me wrong, but you don't want to smear anything too goopy on the brow hairs. A stick applicator is way more practical, as you can easily mold the strands to your liking—almost like a glue stick. On that note: "No glitter, shimmer, or anything that resembles a gloss," says Healy. A glossy finish looks juicy on your pout but on your brows? Well, the shine can appear a bit slimy or greasy. 

Finally, make sure your lip balm contains only hydrating, conditioning ingredients. "Stay away from any flavored balms," says Healy. "Red flag ingredients would be spearmint or cinnamon." See, many formulas include plumping agents (like spearmint, peppermint, or cinnamon essential oils) for a subtle sting, but you don't want those tingly ingredients on the brows. Similarly, you might see exfoliants (like salicylic acid) to buff away stubborn flakes, but these can irritate the brow area over time, especially if you reapply throughout the day.   

lip balm

lip balm

Moringa-based formula which feeds your skin antioxidants, instantly hydrates, and protects your lips

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(27)
lip balm

Your best bet is to grab a simple moisturizing lip balm that can easily glide over the brow hairs without becoming too sticky. I find mindbodygreen's lip balm just right for the job: The sunflower seed wax helps fluff the brows into shape, while shea and cocoa seed butters condition and soften the hairs. There's also moringa seed oil and vitamin E for extra fatty acids and antioxidant power, both of which can nourish the strands and keep them thick. Hair ages with free radical damage, after all, which can result in sparse, gappy brows. So not only is this lip balm top-notch for shaping the brow hairs, but the ultra-hydrating formula can also help keep them full over time.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How to use a lip balm on brows. 

You can always just apply the lip balm directly on the brow hairs and style them as desired: Simply swipe from tip to tail. To remove any excess sheen on the skin, Healy recommends tracing the brow with a damp cotton swab. 

If you find the applicator a bit too big and round for your brows, don't fret—you have options. Here's a quick tutorial from Healy: 

  1. Grab a clean, dry spoolie. We love Healy's Duo Brow Brush, as it also comes with a fluffy angled brush to deposit brow powder, if you choose to fill them in beforehand. 
  2. Run the spoolie back and forth across the balm to coat the bristles with product. 
  3. Comb your brows with the spoolie in your desired shape. "The brush will give them a light coating, but it will lift and separate them for a more dimensional look," Healy says. 

If you don't have a spoolie on hand, you can also use your pinkie finger to apply the lip balm with a little more control. Make sure you have clean hands, then lightly push the product into your brow hairs, styling them in an upward and outward motion. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

If you've misplaced your brow gel or are looking for a little extra hold, a lip balm is a very smart swap. Since the formula is meant for the delicate skin on your lips, the gentle waxes can also define the brow hairs without sacrificing a soft, fluffy texture. Just make sure you choose a balm that's purely meant to moisturize, like mbg's no-fuss product.

lip balm
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(27)
lip balm

lip balm

Moringa-based formula which feeds your skin antioxidants, instantly hydrates, and protects your lips

lip balm

lip balm

Moringa-based formula which feeds your skin antioxidants, instantly hydrates, and protects your lips

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(27)
lip balm
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has...

More On This Topic

Home

5 Things A Greenery Expert Wants You To Do To Your Plants Right Now

Sarah Regan
5 Things A Greenery Expert Wants You To Do To Your Plants Right Now
Beauty

What Are Cosmeceuticals In Supplements? The Secret To Achieving Your Skin Goals*

Alexandra Engler
What Are Cosmeceuticals In Supplements? The Secret To Achieving Your Skin Goals*
Integrative Health

I'm A Supplement Editor: This Is The One Multi I Trust To Meet My Body's Needs

Morgan Chamberlain
I'm A Supplement Editor: This Is The One Multi I Trust To Meet My Body's Needs
Beauty

This Is Just What You Need To Trim Your Bikini Area (With Zero Ingrowns)

Emily Rekstis
This Is Just What You Need To Trim Your Bikini Area (With Zero Ingrowns)
Functional Food

This Underrated Veggie Is Rich In Vitamin C & Folate — How To Cook It

Huma Chaudhry R.D., LDN
This Underrated Veggie Is Rich In Vitamin C & Folate — How To Cook It
Integrative Health

This One Simple Tip Can Make Your Daily Walk 10x Healthier

Hannah Frye
This One Simple Tip Can Make Your Daily Walk 10x Healthier
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Love

I'm A Dating Coach & This Is What Everyone Gets Wrong About Flirting

Clara Artschwager
I'm A Dating Coach & This Is What Everyone Gets Wrong About Flirting
Integrative Health

Apparently, This Is The Absolute Worst Time To Use Mouthwash

Jamie Schneider
Apparently, This Is The Absolute Worst Time To Use Mouthwash
Recipes

This Refreshing, Easy-To-Make Drink Can Balance Your Blood Sugar After A Meal

Olivia Giacomo
This Refreshing, Easy-To-Make Drink Can Balance Your Blood Sugar After A Meal
Spirituality

Were You Born At Night? The Surprising Way It Affects Your Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan
Were You Born At Night? The Surprising Way It Affects Your Zodiac Sign
Home

These 8 Sustainable Solar Lights Will Make Your Backyard Twinkle

Heather Bien
These 8 Sustainable Solar Lights Will Make Your Backyard Twinkle
Change-Makers

How To Shop For Ethical, Sustainable (& Cute!) Underwear + 12 Top Brands

Emma Loewe
How To Shop For Ethical, Sustainable (& Cute!) Underwear + 12 Top Brands
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-use-lip-balm-on-brows
lip balm

Moringa-based formula which feeds your skin antioxidants, instantly hydrates, and protects your lips

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
lip balm

Your article and new folder have been saved!