In a pinch, brow expert Joey Healy considers lip balm a great substitute for brow gel. "The reason this works is because it has waxes in it that can hold your hair in place," he says. "The nice thing about these is that they aren't hard like hair wax; they're a little softer, so they can be easily washed off and dissolved without damaging the hair." Think of the waxes you might find in a brow pencil or pomade—gentle enough to keep the wispy hairs intact yet effective enough to give the style some staying power.

Of course, you don't want to slick the brows with just any lip balm—Healy has a few criteria.

First up: You want to choose a balm in stick form. I love a good pot or tube of lip balm, don't get me wrong, but you don't want to smear anything too goopy on the brow hairs. A stick applicator is way more practical, as you can easily mold the strands to your liking—almost like a glue stick. On that note: "No glitter, shimmer, or anything that resembles a gloss," says Healy. A glossy finish looks juicy on your pout but on your brows? Well, the shine can appear a bit slimy or greasy.

Finally, make sure your lip balm contains only hydrating, conditioning ingredients. "Stay away from any flavored balms," says Healy. "Red flag ingredients would be spearmint or cinnamon." See, many formulas include plumping agents (like spearmint, peppermint, or cinnamon essential oils) for a subtle sting, but you don't want those tingly ingredients on the brows. Similarly, you might see exfoliants (like salicylic acid) to buff away stubborn flakes, but these can irritate the brow area over time, especially if you reapply throughout the day.