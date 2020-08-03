It does so by promoting your body's natural production of collagen and other molecules that help the skin stay firm and taut, like elastin and fibrillin.* That way, your body can better manage cracks and fragile, crepey skin (which tends to affect larger sun-exposed areas). Remember: That paper-thin skin isn’t necessarily linked to old age; it’s largely affected by a lack of hydration and diminished cell turnover, both of which you can manage by keeping your collagen levels up to par.*

Aside from keeping your skin firm, collagen supplements can even help support your skin's hydration levels: One double-blind, randomized placebo-controlled clinical trial found that participants' moisture levels in the skin were seven times higher than those who did not take the supplements.* And in case you're looking for an extra drench of moisture, mindbodygreen’s grass-fed collagen+ also contains hyaluronic acid to support your natural hydration levels and promote plump, cushiony skin.*

That's not to say you should skip the cream or oil post-shower (tending to the outer layer of the skin is still important), but consider approaching smooth skin from the inside-out, too. It's a one-two punch that can help you maintain a healthy-looking glow this bare-leg season.