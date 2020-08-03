mindbodygreen

Beauty

It's Shorts Weather: Here's A Supplement That Can Give You Smooth Skin Allover 

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Woman Floating On Inflatable Tube In Summer

Image by Aila Images / Stocksy

August 3, 2020 — 2:26 AM

As we enter the perpetual heat wave that is the month of August, you may find yourself showing a bit more skin to keep cool. Those newly exposed limbs, first and foremost, require some extra love in the sun care department. But the T.L.C. doesn’t stop at sunscreen: Your skin may need a little more help to look soft and supple at the drying height of summer. 

Whether you opt for classic cutoffs or an airy summer dress is more your jam, you may notice some scaling shins or cracked knees from seasons past. You can reach for lotions, oils, and the occasional exfoliant to help smooth things over, but consider this: You can also take preventive measures from the inside out, with hydrolyzed collagen supplements.*

How collagen can enhance your body care.  

Perhaps you haven't really thought about collagen's role in body care. Understandable: The face receives most of the attention when it comes to skin care in general, even though we know body care is just as important to maintain. So, of course collagen’s benefits don’t just stop at the shoulders; rather, targeted supplements support your skin cells at large, for soft, youthful skin head-to-toe.*

grass-fed collagen+ (unflavored)

The one-step beauty routine for youthful skin, healthy hair & strong nails.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
grass-fed collagen+ (unflavored)

It does so by promoting your body's natural production of collagen and other molecules that help the skin stay firm and taut, like elastin and fibrillin.* That way, your body can better manage cracks and fragile, crepey skin (which tends to affect larger sun-exposed areas). Remember: That paper-thin skin isn’t necessarily linked to old age; it’s largely affected by a lack of hydration and diminished cell turnover, both of which you can manage by keeping your collagen levels up to par.*

Aside from keeping your skin firm, collagen supplements can even help support your skin's hydration levels: One double-blind, randomized placebo-controlled clinical trial found that participants' moisture levels in the skin were seven times higher than those who did not take the supplements.* And in case you're looking for an extra drench of moisture, mindbodygreen’s grass-fed collagen+ also contains hyaluronic acid to support your natural hydration levels and promote plump, cushiony skin.* 

That's not to say you should skip the cream or oil post-shower (tending to the outer layer of the skin is still important), but consider approaching smooth skin from the inside-out, too. It's a one-two punch that can help you maintain a healthy-looking glow this bare-leg season.

Advertisement

The takeaway. 

Supplementing with grass-fed collagen+ can do so much more than support a glowy face—it promotes healthy, supple skin all over your body. A sound investment for skin-health, considering all it takes is a moment to stir the beauty-enhancing powder in your coffee.*

*If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan and has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Social Good

How To Communicate With The Deaf Community While Wearing A Mask

Abby Moore
How To Communicate With The Deaf Community While Wearing A Mask
Beauty

For The Dewiest Natural Glow, May We Suggest The "Reverse Makeup" Hack?

Jamie Schneider
For The Dewiest Natural Glow, May We Suggest The "Reverse Makeup" Hack?
Spirituality

Heads Up: Monday's Full Moon Could Be The Most Liberating Of The Year

The AstroTwins
Heads Up: Monday's Full Moon Could Be The Most Liberating Of The Year
Recipes

Late-Night Sweet Tooth? Make These Knockout Nighttime Cookies

Haile Thomas
Late-Night Sweet Tooth? Make These Knockout Nighttime Cookies
Love

It's OK If You Don't Want To Get Married (But Here's What To Say To Others)

Taneasha White
It's OK If You Don't Want To Get Married (But Here's What To Say To Others)
Food Trends

A Simplified Guide To Sulfites In Wine + What To Look For On A Label

Katherine Clary
A Simplified Guide To Sulfites In Wine + What To Look For On A Label
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Love

What Is Relationship Anarchy? A Radical Approach To Love & Friendship

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
What Is Relationship Anarchy? A Radical Approach To Love & Friendship
Spirituality

On Tuesday, An Emotional 10-Week Astrological Cycle (Finally!) Ends

The AstroTwins
On Tuesday, An Emotional 10-Week Astrological Cycle (Finally!) Ends
Love

11 Steps To Stop Thinking About Someone, From Relationship Experts

Sarah Regan
11 Steps To Stop Thinking About Someone, From Relationship Experts
Parenting

This Parenting Trend Is All About Bonding — And You May Even Be Doing Now

Alexandra Engler
This Parenting Trend Is All About Bonding — And You May Even Be Doing Now
Integrative Health

The Supplement Health & Well-Being Experts Recommend For Healthy Digestion

Kristine Thomason
The Supplement Health & Well-Being Experts Recommend For Healthy Digestion
Integrative Health

CBD Is Just The Beginning: 3 More Cannabinoids That Are Promising For Health

Emma Loewe
CBD Is Just The Beginning: 3 More Cannabinoids That Are Promising For Health
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-use-collagen-in-body-care-for-smooth-skin-allover

Your article and new folder have been saved!