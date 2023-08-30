How To Use CBD Oil For Pain

Advertorial: This content is produced by a third-party advertiser. Statements are not fact checked by a medical professional.

Whether you're seeking relief from body discomfort or post-workout aches, hemp CBD oil can help.* The supplement has gained traction as a way to promote bodily comfort thanks to its ability to support the body's inflammatory response.*

More research is needed to fully understand CBD’s ability to help with pain—and you can read about how CBD helps with pain management here—but early research is promising. So how can you take CBD oil for pain?

Your first step is to find a reputable brand that sells high-quality products. Look for a product that’s been independently tested for purity and potency. The brand should provide a Certificate of Analysis (COA), confirming the product's CBD content, THC levels, and the absence of contaminants like heavy metals and pesticides, on its website.

The next step is determining the right dosage. As everyone's body is different, there's no universal dosage for CBD. Starting with a low dose (5-20 mg of CBD) and gradually increasing it until you find your "sweet spot" is a common strategy. It can take a bit of trial and error.

As far as when to take CBD oil for pain relief, it mostly depends on your personal schedule and the nature of your pain.

If your aches are more prevalent during the day, you might consider taking a dose in the morning. If sleep is your main concern, a dose before bedtime may be more beneficial for you. If your pain is persistent throughout the day, splitting your daily dosage into multiple smaller doses could be an effective strategy.*

How you take the CBD oil also plays a role in its efficacy. CBD oil is often taken sublingually, which means you place a few drops under your tongue. Hold the oil there for about 60 to 90 seconds before swallowing.

This method allows the CBD to be absorbed into your bloodstream via the mucous membranes in your mouth, leading to quicker effects than if ingested. Alternatively, if you dislike the taste, you can mix the CBD oil into a beverage or food item. However, keep in mind that this can affect how quickly you feel the effects, as the CBD must pass through your digestive system first.

It's important to remember that CBD doesn't provide immediate relief like over-the-counter painkillers. It may take a few hours to days before you notice any significant reduction in pain. For this reason, consistency is key when using CBD for pain management. Also, consider consulting with a healthcare provider before starting any new supplement regimen, especially if you're on any medications.

Lastly, while these early studies are promising, it's important to maintain realistic expectations. CBD may offer relief for some, but it is not a cure-all. It should be considered as part of a holistic approach to pain management, and should ideally be complemented by other healthy lifestyle choices.

If you’re ready to take the first step by picking out a CBD oil for pain relief, here are some of the best options.