How To Use CBD Oil For Pain
Advertorial: This content is produced by a third-party advertiser. Statements are not fact checked by a medical professional.
Disclaimer: Our website includes general information and instruction relating to health and wellness topics. This content is not a substitute for medical advice from your healthcare provider. Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3% THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2% THC). While CBD products derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa) are legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws, so you'll want to check your state's laws.
Whether you're seeking relief from body discomfort or post-workout aches, hemp CBD oil can help.* The supplement has gained traction as a way to promote bodily comfort thanks to its ability to support the body's inflammatory response.*
More research is needed to fully understand CBD’s ability to help with pain—and you can read about how CBD helps with pain management here—but early research is promising. So how can you take CBD oil for pain?
Your first step is to find a reputable brand that sells high-quality products. Look for a product that’s been independently tested for purity and potency. The brand should provide a Certificate of Analysis (COA), confirming the product's CBD content, THC levels, and the absence of contaminants like heavy metals and pesticides, on its website.
The next step is determining the right dosage. As everyone's body is different, there's no universal dosage for CBD. Starting with a low dose (5-20 mg of CBD) and gradually increasing it until you find your "sweet spot" is a common strategy. It can take a bit of trial and error.
As far as when to take CBD oil for pain relief, it mostly depends on your personal schedule and the nature of your pain.
If your aches are more prevalent during the day, you might consider taking a dose in the morning. If sleep is your main concern, a dose before bedtime may be more beneficial for you. If your pain is persistent throughout the day, splitting your daily dosage into multiple smaller doses could be an effective strategy.*
How you take the CBD oil also plays a role in its efficacy. CBD oil is often taken sublingually, which means you place a few drops under your tongue. Hold the oil there for about 60 to 90 seconds before swallowing.
This method allows the CBD to be absorbed into your bloodstream via the mucous membranes in your mouth, leading to quicker effects than if ingested. Alternatively, if you dislike the taste, you can mix the CBD oil into a beverage or food item. However, keep in mind that this can affect how quickly you feel the effects, as the CBD must pass through your digestive system first.
It's important to remember that CBD doesn't provide immediate relief like over-the-counter painkillers. It may take a few hours to days before you notice any significant reduction in pain. For this reason, consistency is key when using CBD for pain management. Also, consider consulting with a healthcare provider before starting any new supplement regimen, especially if you're on any medications.
Lastly, while these early studies are promising, it's important to maintain realistic expectations. CBD may offer relief for some, but it is not a cure-all. It should be considered as part of a holistic approach to pain management, and should ideally be complemented by other healthy lifestyle choices.
If you’re ready to take the first step by picking out a CBD oil for pain relief, here are some of the best options.
Our picks for the best CBD oil for pain:
Best variety: Penguin CBD Oil
Pros:
- Contain minor hemp compounds
- Made from hemp grown in Oregon
Cons:
- High cost per mg of CBD
Type:Broad-spectrumFull-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 8.3 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 20 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 33.3 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 83.3 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.18
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Penguin is transparent about its ingredient sourcing — it uses hemp grown in Oregon — and third-party lab test results. Its CBD oil comes in various strengths and flavors, and with broad-spectrum or full spectrum hemp. Broad-spectrum and full-spectrum hemp both contain minor hemp compounds, but broad-spectrum hemp contains no THC while full-spectrum hemp contains up to 0.3% THC by dry weight.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Penguin sources its hemp CBD from Oregon farms.
Transparency: Penguin uses third-party testing. You can read the results here.
Best unflavored: Elm & Rye Full Spectrum CBD Oil
Pros:
- Low cost per mg of CBD
- Full-spectrum
Cons:
- Lack of information about ingredient sourcing
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 33.33 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.04
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:No
If you’ve tried CBD before and prefer a moderate dosage, Elm & Rye Full Spectrum CBD Oil fits the bill. As a full-spectrum option, it may offer enhanced benefits compared to an oil with CBD alone. The brand’s third-party lab test results are easily accessible on each product page, so you can shop with peace of mind.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Elm & Rye does not have information about its ingredient sourcing on its site.
Transparency: Elm & Rye uses third-party testing. You can find the results for this product here.
Advertisement
Best organic: Cornbread Whole Flower USDA Organic CBD Oil
Pros:
- Low cost per mg of CBD
- Full-spectrum
Cons:
- No low-potency option
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 50 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:15 to 30
Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:$0.05
COAs:Yes
While unflavored CBD oils aren’t always crowd-pleasers, reviewers love the floral taste of Cornbread Whole Flower USDA Organic CBD Oil. The formula includes MCT oil and full-spectrum hemp extract without any additional flavors or preservatives. Cornbread extracts its CBD from the hemp flower alone rather than the entire plant for a cannabinoid-rich end product.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Cornbread Hemp sources its ingredients from an organic farm in Kentucky.
Transparency: Cornbread Hemp does third-party testing. You can read its lab results here.
Best value: Five Full-Spectrum Citrus Hemp Drops
Pros:
- Multiple flavors and dosages
- Full-spectrum
Cons:
- Has aftertaste
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Strong, 50 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 100 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:$0.03
COAs:Yes
If you’re looking for a particularly potent option to help manage your pain, Five Citrus Hemp Drops are worth considering. They’re available with 50 mg or 100 mg doses of CBD. The product is relatively affordable to begin with, and is eligible for a 30% discount when you sign up for a subscription.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Five uses hemp grown in the U.S. for its products.
Transparency: Five uses third-party testing. Find the results here.
Advertisement
Best broad-spectrum: Joy Organics Hemp Tincture
Pros:
- USDA-certified organic
- Simple ingredient list
Cons:
- One flavor available
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 15 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 35 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 45 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 75 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:$0.08
COAs:Yes
If you don’t like the natural taste of hemp but want to avoid artificial flavors, you might prefer Joy Organics’ CBD oil, which is flavored with peppermint essential oil. The product is USDA-certified organic and undergoes testing in a third-party lab to ensure purity.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Joy Organics sources its hemp CBD from USDA-certified organic farms in Kentucky, Colorado, and Oregon.
Transparency: Joy Organics does third-party testing. You can find its lab results here.
Best calming: Verma Farms CBD Oil
Pros:
- Popular mint flavor
- Made with U.S.-grown hemp
Cons:
- Higher cost per mg of CBD
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 16.67 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30 or 60
Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:$0.10
COAs:Yes
This CBD Oil from Verma Farms features a mint flavor that’s particularly popular with the brand’s customers. It’s available in two different sizes, both with a gentle, beginner-friendly dose of broad-spectrum CBD.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Verma Farms sources its hemp from farms in Hawaii.
Transparency: Verma Farms uses third-party lab testing. You can read the results here.
Advertisement
Strongest: Charlotte’s Web CBD Oil Original Formula
Pros:
- Made in small batches
- Full-spectrum
Cons:
- Some reviewers don’t like the taste
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Strong, 50 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:60 or 200
Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:$0.08
COAs:Yes
Charlotte’s Web CBD Oil Original Formula is available in a mint chocolate flavor or an unflavored version containing hemp extract and extra virgin olive oil. Reviewers find that it's effective at preventing a sense of calm.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Charlotte’s Web uses hemp grown in the U.S.
Transparency: Charlotte’s Web uses third-party testing on its products. You can find the results here.
Takeaway
CBD holds potential as a pain-relief method. When choosing a CBD oil, it’s important to shop from a reputable brand and take dosage into consideration. How and when you take CBD oil is a matter of personal preference.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.