How To ACTUALLY Have A Mindful Relationship With Your Phone

In this day and age, most of us have—at one point or another—felt addicted to our phones. One explanation for this sensation is that our brains give us a small burst of dopamine, a hormone that signals pleasure, when we interact with our devices. From a different perspective, we crave the attention and connection that our phones provide. Some part of our egos is asking to be "liked" and "seen." But for most people, the resulting validation is short-lived, so we post again and again, accumulating likes and trying to satiate that ego-based hunger that will never be truly satisfied.

Once our addiction to dopamine and desire for recognition combine, we can feel our phones dominate our lives—so much so that we actually feel stressed and anxious when we're away from them for too long. However, adopting mindfulness techniques could help you form a constructive, rather than codependent, relationship with your tech.