An Interior Designer Shares Her Favorite At-Home Upcycling Tricks

Have you ever heard of upcycling? It simply means reusing an object or a material in a way that creates a new value. (Think reupholstering an old chair or turning some sea glass you found on the beach into a piece of art.) While recycling requires breaking something down before it can be built up again, upcycling skips that energy-intensive process altogether.

As a holistic interior designer with a focus on sustainability, I practice upcycling with many of my clients, whether they have high-end homes or budget-savvy businesses. Here are a few of my tips of the trade for putting the eco-friendly philosophy into practice: