Do You Have Warm Or Cool Skin Undertones? A Celebrity Makeup Artist Explains How To Tell

The world of foundation is overwhelming. Even though we're in an era when most makeup counters offer shade and tone matching, it's usually tested on your jawline—and while that particular color may be a good fit for your jaw, it can be the completely wrong shade or tone on other parts of your face. So often people buy the wrong color foundation because there’s a lot of misinformation and misunderstanding about shades and undertones and levels. Being empowered to choose the right one can change everything—or at least help you ask the right questions.

There are a few variables to keep in mind if you're looking for a new foundation: shade, undertone, and texture. And the reality is that every single person will need something different. Mothers and daughters may be different shades. Sisters may have different undertones. Best friends will need different levels of emollience. The colors in your face—and in different parts of your face—are as unique and individual as you.

One more frustrating truth: There’s no foolproof formula to figure out which tone and shade you are. There are a few tricks I’m going to share to help you determine if you’re more cool-toned or warm-toned, but other than that, it’s a game of trial and error. Beyond warm and cool tones, there's shade to consider—within each tone, there's a gradation of shades (the lightness and darkness of a tone). I know, it’s confusing!

Interestingly, most foundations up until Bobbi Brown's revolutionary foundation line was debuted in the 1990s had pink undertones or were somewhat beige—rarely peachy/orange or yellow. And what I've learned as a makeup artist is that so many of us have orange or yellow (warmth!) in our skin, regardless of shade.