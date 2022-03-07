When faced with a sudden bout of irritation, it’s easy to send blame to your skin care line-up and assess where you’ve gone wrong. And that’s a very good place to start—especially if you’re introducing a new exfoliator or heavy-duty active—but let’s not forget a few unsuspecting, everyday items can affect your skin in quite sinister ways. For example, towels can lead to over-exfoliation, as traditional terry cloth fabrics can scrape at the skin if you swipe with too much pressure. Pillowcases can harbor oil, sweat, and grime over time and lead to clogged pores (so experts say to change them at least once per week). And your trusty tube of toothpaste can lead to skin irritation, especially if you’re one to “drool” while you brush and smear the foam across your mouth.

That last woe is way more common than you think—most of us use toothpaste at least twice a day, so that constant exposure can wreak havoc over time. Luckily, there are a few derm-approved fixes.