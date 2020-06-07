Black people are at a monumental disadvantage and have been at one forever. And us white people don’t know what to do. Or say. We care, but the issue seems too big and insurmountable—denial and ignorance kicks in—simply because we can afford them as psychological defenses. Most of the world doesn’t have this privilege.

Research tells us over and over again that just being black makes you more likely to have poorer health—for example, black kids are 500% more likely to die from asthma. This is undeniable. Whether you think color doesn’t matter, racism isn’t a thing, or if you see the issues as clear as day—the research is overwhelmingly convincing. And this is only health—never mind employment, housing, general discrimination, trauma, and other social issues.

A personal revelation of the disadvantage at hand: I remember finding out my son was severely dyslexic. It felt like a wound I just discovered that I knew would cause pain for him for life. (It still kinda hurts, me more than him.) I connected with a colleague at Harvard—a professor who helped write the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)—and he spent two hours helping me realize it was bad, but workable with proper intervention. Aside from helping manage my anxiety, the thing I remember most, he said “Our prisons are filled with untreated, Black dyslexics.” Essentially, kids who had my son’s level of dyslexia, therefore had behavior problems, and ended up following the preschool to prison pipeline. I want to cry writing it now. Mothers like me who didn’t know what to do, and in a system that saw her little boy as a fundamentally different person than who he was. He was a kid who needed help, and didn’t have the words (literally) to ask. Not a bad kid. Babies aren’t born bad.

Then, I move on. To dinner. Or my wine. Or the book I am reading. Because that is what privilege is. I have the privilege to look away from my pain because my son is white and he is okay. Other mothers are not granted that same privilege.