How To Initiate A Conversation About Sexual Desires, According To A World-Famous Relationship Expert

Men and women receive conflicting messages. Women are constantly told that they need to be more bold and assertive about their turn-ons, but that's a lot more easily said than done. Women will often tell me they like to linger in the pleasures of foreplay and actually enjoy it more than the act of sex itself. They often want their partner to slow down, and many women say they'd like to communicate to their partner how to slow down, but they don't know how to do it without sounding critical.

And interestingly, neither men nor women are exactly in tune with what turns them on. For most men, the main turn-on isn't the act of sex itself; it's the woman enjoying it. For women, they feel most attractive when they are the turn-on for the man. Women are traditionally caretakers who put others first, so nothing makes them feel sexier than stepping out of that role and being desired by their partner.