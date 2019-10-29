Cooking Tips To Help You Use Up Every Bit Of Your Fall Farmer’s Market Haul

Hard squashes like butternut, pumpkin, and kabocha are plentiful this time of year, and their sweet flesh can be enjoyed roasted, steamed, sautéed, puréed, and stirred into soups and stews. But make sure you save their seeds and peels!

To bake squash seeds of any variety, I like to boil them for 10 minutes before roasting them to make them crispier and easier to digest. You can season however you like and snack on 'em all day long, or blend them in a food processor for a creamy nut-free butter.

There's no need to peel softer-skinned squashes like acorn and delicata since after cooking they will be tender and ready to eat. Tough-skinned varieties like butternut and kuri are better sans peel, but no need to toss those scraps—adding them to a veggie stock provides a subtle sweetness that complements autumn soups and stir-fries. Store any skins, stems, stalks, and leaves you might otherwise be inclined to throw away from your produce prep throughout the week in an airtight container in the freezer, and when you've got enough saved up, simmer it all in a versatile broth.