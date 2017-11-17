Engagement Season Getting You Down? Here's How To Stay Strong & Open Your Heart

If you feel like your social media feed is flooded with endless photos of sparkly rings and the smiling faces of your coupled-up friends in the weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year's, it's not all in your head: 33 percent of engagements happen in that five-week period.

While there are more single people than ever and there's a lot of research to back up the benefits of being single, for those wishing for a partner, the barrage of proposals can accentuate feelings of loneliness. Luckily, there's a lot you can do to stay sane during this time. Here's what the experts suggest.