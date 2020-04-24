When you’re on a Zoom call, it’s really easy to get disconnected—and I’m not talking about tech issues.

Because you’re not together in person, your physical surroundings can often steal your attention away from the person on the screen talking to you. It can also be very easy to get distracted by other open windows and apps on your screen. Your brain is likely very used to multitasking or instinctively checking your email or social feeds when you’re looking at this thing; our cluttered home screens and desktops practically encourage a short attention span.

That’s why when you’re on a virtual date with someone, it’s very important to really make an effort to focus. Close the other tabs, put some earphones in so you’re not getting pulled away by other sounds around you, and really tune into your date.

Sometimes we show up to a free webinar or Zoom meeting and think we can just have it playing in the background to listen to while doing something else. If you sign onto your dates that way, you’re going to consistently find yourself walking away saying “well, there was just no spark.”

You’ll get the most out of your dates when you’re really committing to being present. Don’t multitask. Fully engage in the conversations, giving full attention to what your date is saying, asking follow-up questions, and talking a lot yourself. Talk to every date like they are the most fascinating person you’ll ever meet. You’ll be much more likely to walk away from each date feeling like you had fun and truly connected.