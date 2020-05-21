mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

Turns Out, There's No Right Or Wrong Way To Store Your Tomatoes

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Summer Tomatoes Growing on a Garden Vine

Image by Dan Gold / Unsplash

May 21, 2020 — 10:19 AM

Properly storing your produce can keep it fresher, longer—meaning you’ll get more flavor out of your fruits and veggies. While it may seem obvious to keep your bananas on the counter and your lettuce in the fridge, the consensus on tomatoes is much less clear. Thanks to a new study, published in the journal Frontiers in Plant Science, the long-standing question is finally answered...well, sort of.

According to the research, conducted by the University of Göttingen, where you store your tomatoes doesn't make a difference, when it comes to flavor. But something else does.

What did the researchers find?

The research team grew five varieties of tomatoes and stored them at room temperature (68 degrees Fahrenheit) and in the refrigerator (about 45 degrees Fahrenheit). Then, they had a panel of 12 sensory experts taste the tomatoes and judge their flavor.

The experts were chosen based on their acute abilities to perceive senses, including texture and taste. Both room-temp and refrigerated tomatoes were judged by their appearance (firmness of the fruit peel); odor (green-grassy odor, tomato-typical odor); taste (tomato-typical flavor, sweetness, sourness, juiciness); and aftertaste. 

The analysts found no significant difference between the flavor of a fridge tomato and a room-temperature tomato, as long as they were the same variety.

Article continues below

What does this mean?

If you find storing your tomato in the fridge will cause it to become grainy or mushy, then keep it on the counter. If you’re worried keeping your tomatoes on the counter will cause them to ripen too quickly, well, put them in the fridge. 

The research shows, flavor is not influenced by where you store your tomatoes, but by the type of tomato you’re storing. Like all produce, tomatoes will be at peak flavor when they're in season (May to October). If you're purchasing them year-round, keep these flavor profiles in mind:

For a sweet flavor, choose cherry tomatoes, cocktail tomatoes, or tomatoes on the vine. For mild and earthy notes, choose red beefsteak or heirloom tomatoes. If you like sour, go with green tomatoes.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

8 Quick, Healthy Family Meals A Nutritionist Swears By During Lockdown

Nour Zibdeh, M.S., RDN
8 Quick, Healthy Family Meals A Nutritionist Swears By During Lockdown
Functional Food

No, Carrot Greens Are Not Poisonous — Here's How To Use Them

Abby Moore
No, Carrot Greens Are Not Poisonous — Here's How To Use Them
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Climate Change

Global Carbon Emissions Are Down 17% — But Can We Keep It That Way?

Emma Loewe
Global Carbon Emissions Are Down 17% — But Can We Keep It That Way?
Integrative Health

Forget Routines: Why Experts Say You Need Variety Now More Than Ever

Sarah Regan
Forget Routines: Why Experts Say You Need Variety Now More Than Ever
Beauty

Does Castor Oil Really Improve Hair Growth? We Had To Investigate

Alexandra Engler
Does Castor Oil Really Improve Hair Growth? We Had To Investigate
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Beauty

The 11 Best Moisturizers & Face Creams, No Matter Your Hydration Needs

Alexandra Engler
The 11 Best Moisturizers & Face Creams, No Matter Your Hydration Needs
Mental Health

What A Psychiatrist Recommends If You're Feeling Pandemic Depression

Daniel Amen, M.D.
What A Psychiatrist Recommends If You're Feeling Pandemic Depression
Spirituality

This Year's Only New Moon In Gemini Is A Moment To Embrace Duality

The AstroTwins
This Year's Only New Moon In Gemini Is A Moment To Embrace Duality
Beauty

The EWG's 2020 Guide To Sunscreens Is Here: 6 Things You Should Know

Jamie Schneider
The EWG's 2020 Guide To Sunscreens Is Here: 6 Things You Should Know
Motivation

Looking For A Fitness Challenge? Try This Fast-Paced Yoga Style

Jenny McCoy
Looking For A Fitness Challenge? Try This Fast-Paced Yoga Style
Beauty

The Hard-Working Antioxidant You Never Knew You Needed For Skin

Jamie Schneider
The Hard-Working Antioxidant You Never Knew You Needed For Skin
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-store-tomatoes

Your article and new folder have been saved!