Properly storing your produce can keep it fresher, longer—meaning you’ll get more flavor out of your fruits and veggies. While it may seem obvious to keep your bananas on the counter and your lettuce in the fridge, the consensus on tomatoes is much less clear. Thanks to a new study, published in the journal Frontiers in Plant Science, the long-standing question is finally answered...well, sort of.

According to the research, conducted by the University of Göttingen, where you store your tomatoes doesn't make a difference, when it comes to flavor. But something else does.