We Asked Our Top Docs What Their Favorite Winter Rituals Are

Winter is on its way, and for many of us, the freezing cold weather is already here. That means it's time to reach for your arsenal of winter rituals that help you boost your immune system, adapt to the cold, and enjoy your time indoors—because there's going to be a lot of it.

My favorite winter ritual is making a big pot of soup and enjoying it throughout the week for dinner with some freshly baked bread. My Instant Pot is like my winter Vitamix, I use it for everything. In the summer I'm making smoothies, smoothie bowls, and homemade ice cream, and in the winter I'm making porridge, soups, and curries.

The change of seasons got me thinking: What are our top doctors' favorite winter rituals? They know the body—and how to keep it happy and healthy—better than anyone. Here's what they had to say.