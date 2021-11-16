I'm A Functional MD & Here's How I Stay Healthy Over The Holidays

While the holidays are defined by joy and cheer, they're also often a stressful time filled with buying presents, holiday parties, traveling, and more. Although this year things may be a little different as we are distancing from others and staying home, we are still facing many stressors that can take a toll on our mental and physical health.

That said, it doesn't have to be that way. As a functional medicine doctor, here are some of my top tips for approaching the holidays with ease, all while staying healthy: