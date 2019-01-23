After college, I had a great job as a financial adviser at Merrill Lynch. You're not making a ton as a young broker, but you kind of see what that kind of life looks like—and it's a great life. But I quickly realized that I wasn't fulfilled.

For me to be happy, I needed to be doing something that I was passionate about and making some sort of positive contribution to the world. When the market crashed in '08, all of these young stockbrokers got laid off, and it gave me a chance to re-evaluate life. So I packed up and moved to L.A.—I was new to town, didn't know anyone, and started personal training. Anyone who had a pulse could come to my boot camps.

I quickly went from being financially stable in a steady job to being flat-ass broke, with a tank top and board shorts on the beaches of Santa Monica.