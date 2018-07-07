Confirmed: Every Home Deserves Its Own Dreamy Book Nook

We've long known that leisure reading can help us transcend day-to-day worries, and science continues to confirm the practice's brain-boosting, longevity-promoting (not to mention sweet tooth-busting) prowess.

But during busy days, setting aside the time and space to get lost in a good book is no easy feat. Alessandra Wood, Ph.D., interior design and design psychology expert, says that designating physical space for reading might be the first step in making it more of a habit. "These days, we're all so easily distracted by all the devices and media around us. And if you're doing everything in the same part of your home, your brain is not trained to think 'this is what I do when I'm here,'" she tells mbg. You can create this book nook anywhere—whether it's the corner of your couch or a kitchen chair by the window.

"If you're dedicating a space to reading, you might think about putting it away from a TV, away from an outlet, and really thinking of it as a sacred space," adds Wood. By making it a tech-free zone, you won't be tempted to turn on the TV or reach for your phone and mindlessly scroll through Instagram. And by adding a few thoughtful design touches, you'll transform it into an inviting area that you want to revisit again and again, whenever a quiet moment arises.

No need to leave that book for your beach vacation this summer—kick-start your own reading retreat today with these thoughtful design ideas: