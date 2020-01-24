9 Strategies To Savor Small Wins For Better Mental & Physical Health

Often we focus on what went wrong. The goal we didn’t meet. The “diet” that we couldn’t “stick to”. The workout that didn’t happen. While it may be human nature to pay more attention to setbacks, psychologists have found that we might get closer to our goals to be healthier and happier if we learn to better savor positive experiences and celebrate even the smallest successes.

In their book, Savoring, social psychologists Fred Bryant and Joseph Veroff make a strong case for the health benefits of “being mindfully engaged and aware during positive events.”

This mindful engagement increases happiness, strengthens relationships, improves mental and physical health, and improves creativity. Bryant and Veroff describe nine strategies to help savor positive experiences: behavioral expression (celebrate), self congratulations, share with others, memory building, temporal awareness (“slow down time”), count your blessings, absorption, sensory-perceptual sharpening (“sharpen your senses”) and comparing.

Here’s how you can apply these nine strategies to help you (and your whole family) boost mental and physical health–and feel good and have fun while you do it.