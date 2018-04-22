How YOU Can Actually Change The World In 5 Days: Announcing mbg's New 'Planet For All' Series

In honor of Earth Day, mindbodygreen is kicking off Planet for All—a series that will empower you to change our world. Over the next week, we'll be teaming up with sustainable thought leaders to unpack five of the biggest threats to our environment. Every day will put forth a piece of accessible, meaningful, and heart-driven action that we can all take to make a difference.

You've probably heard that small changes can have a huge impact, and we're here to prove that true. If each of mindbodygreen's readers took the five actions we'll share, collectively we'd save enough water to fill 10,537 Olympic swimming pools, divert enough food waste to feed 44 million meals to the hungry, eliminate enough plastic to weigh in at 1,209 elephants, and start enough conversations to launch a global movement—all in one week.

In keeping with our You. We. All. mission statement, being healthy is about more than exercising, eating right, and surrounding yourself with people who make you smile. If nature, our shared home, is sick, we can never truly be well. Mother Nature needs our help now more than ever, so who's ready to join our movement?

Tune in to mindbodygreen every day this week for world-class advice on how to tweak your everyday routine to help our one #PlanetForAll.