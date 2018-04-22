mindbodygreen

Close banner
Climate Change

How YOU Can Actually Change The World In 5 Days: Announcing mbg's New 'Planet For All' Series

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
How YOU Can Actually Change The World In 5 Days: Announcing mbg's New 'Planet For All' Series

April 22, 2018

In honor of Earth Day, mindbodygreen is kicking off Planet for All—a series that will empower you to change our world. Over the next week, we'll be teaming up with sustainable thought leaders to unpack five of the biggest threats to our environment. Every day will put forth a piece of accessible, meaningful, and heart-driven action that we can all take to make a difference.

You've probably heard that small changes can have a huge impact, and we're here to prove that true. If each of mindbodygreen's readers took the five actions we'll share, collectively we'd save enough water to fill 10,537 Olympic swimming pools, divert enough food waste to feed 44 million meals to the hungry, eliminate enough plastic to weigh in at 1,209 elephants, and start enough conversations to launch a global movement—all in one week.

In keeping with our You. We. All. mission statement, being healthy is about more than exercising, eating right, and surrounding yourself with people who make you smile. If nature, our shared home, is sick, we can never truly be well. Mother Nature needs our help now more than ever, so who's ready to join our movement?

Tune in to mindbodygreen every day this week for world-class advice on how to tweak your everyday routine to help our one #PlanetForAll.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Change-Makers

7 Ways To Cope When Dealing With Anger & Heartbreak

Kelly Gonsalves
7 Ways To Cope When Dealing With Anger & Heartbreak
Off-the-Grid

What #VanLife Looks Like For A Family Of 5 During Quarantine Times

Jenn Edden
What #VanLife Looks Like For A Family Of 5 During Quarantine Times
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Mental Health

Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds

Sarah Regan
Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds
Social Good

Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From

Emma Loewe
Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From
Recipes

These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Eliza Sullivan
These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat
More Planet

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Motivation

74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support

Kristine Thomason
74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support
Social Good

4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice

Jason Wachob
4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice
Routines

First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan

Abby Moore
First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan
Spirituality

Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse

Sarah Regan
Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse
Beauty

Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow

Jamie Schneider
Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow
Beauty

The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-save-the-planet-the-mindbodygreen-way

Your article and new folder have been saved!